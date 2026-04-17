Oracle Financial Services Software Ltd is quoting at Rs 7970, up 2.49% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 2% in last one year as compared to a 0.61% spurt in NIFTY and a 7.08% spurt in the Nifty IT index.

Oracle Financial Services Software Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 7970, up 2.49% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.31% on the day, quoting at 24272.2. The Sensex is at 78203, up 0.27%. Oracle Financial Services Software Ltd has risen around 20.86% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty IT index of which Oracle Financial Services Software Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 7.3% in last one month and is currently quoting at 31817.5, down 0.31% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 1.01 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 2.13 lakh shares in last one month. The benchmark April futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 7973, up 2.9% on the day. Oracle Financial Services Software Ltd is down 2% in last one year as compared to a 0.61% spurt in NIFTY and a 7.08% spurt in the Nifty IT index.