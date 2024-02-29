NBCC announces sale of commercial built up space in Delhi

NBCC (India) has announced that it has successfully sale of commercial built up space at Ayurvigyan Nagar, New Delhi.

Through an e-auction, approximately 61,000 sqft of commercial Built up area was sold, with grid controller of India securing the deal valued at Rs 272.68 crore. The basic sale price was Rs 36,000 per sqft, and the space is part of NBCC's redevelopment project for AIIMS Delhi, it added.

The proceeds from the sale will be utilized for constructing residences for AIIMS Delhi faculty and staff. The project, known as Grande Rue, offers parking for 150 cars across 3 levels of basement and comprises ground and 3 storeys of commercial space. Centrally located in the prime area of South Delhi, it features good connectivity and is nestled within the city's business hub.

Further, NBCC (India) and IFCI have agreed to collaborate on infrastructure projects and repair and renovation works for IFCI's pan-India properties. The approximate value of these projects under the memorandum of understandings (MoU) is around Rs 150 crore.

NBCC (India) is in business of operates into three major segments namely project management consultancy, real estate and engineering procurement & construction.

The companys consolidated net profit jumped 60.3% to Rs 110.74 crore on 13.7% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 2,405.51 crore in Q3 FY24 over Q3 FY23.

Share of NBCC (India) rose 0.34% to Rs 132.80 on the BSE.

