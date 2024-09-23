NBCC gains after arm bags order worth Rs 1,261 cr from Health Ministry

NBCC (India) gained 1.92% to Rs 177.45 after the company's wholly owned subsidiary, HSCC (India) has bagged orders worth Rs 1,261 crore from Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India.

The order involves establishment work of AIIMS in Darbhanga, Bihar.

NBCC (India) is in business of operates into three major segments namely project management consultancy, real estate and engineering procurement & construction.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The companys consolidated net profit jumped 39.2% to Rs 104.62 crore in Q1 FY25 as compared with Rs 75.14 crore in Q1 FY24. Net sales increased 10.7% YoY to Rs 2118.68 crore in Q1 FY25.