NBCC (India) consolidated net profit rises 53.44% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 19.44% to Rs 2458.73 crore

Net profit of NBCC (India) rose 53.44% to Rs 122.12 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 79.59 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 19.44% to Rs 2458.73 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 2058.52 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.2458.732058.524.064.64167.38171.50165.90170.17122.1279.59

Powered by Capital Market - Live News