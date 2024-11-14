Kemistar Corporation reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.13 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 22.80% to Rs 3.77 crore

Net profit of Kemistar Corporation remain constant at Rs 0.13 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 and also during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 22.80% to Rs 3.77 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 3.07 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.3.773.0710.348.790.260.250.140.150.130.13

