RRIL consolidated net profit rises 41.94% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 27.30% to Rs 34.27 crore

Net profit of RRIL rose 41.94% to Rs 1.76 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1.24 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 27.30% to Rs 34.27 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 26.92 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.34.2726.926.576.132.792.002.571.661.761.24

