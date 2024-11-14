RRIL consolidated net profit rises 41.94% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 27.30% to Rs 34.27 croreNet profit of RRIL rose 41.94% to Rs 1.76 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1.24 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 27.30% to Rs 34.27 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 26.92 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales34.2726.92 27 OPM %6.576.13 -PBDT2.792.00 40 PBT2.571.66 55 NP1.761.24 42
