NBCC (India) gains after inking Rs 25,000 cr MoU with MAHAPREIT

NBCC (India) advanced 2.85% to Rs 83.37 after the company signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Mahatma Phule Renewable Energy and Infrastructure Technology (MAHAPREIT) for housing and urban projects worth Rs 25,000 crore in Maharashtra.

This collaboration aims to jointly undertake a wide range of consultancy, fee-based, EPC, and redevelopment projects from concept to commissioning. NBCC stated that it will enter redevelopment for the first time in Maharashtra, building on its success in transforming the landscape of Delhi through this unique redevelopment model.

Under this partnership, NBCC and MAHAPREIT will collaborate on key infrastructure projects in Maharashtra, including cluster development projects in Thane Municipal Corporation, data centers, renewable energy initiatives, slum rehabilitation projects in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), and various residential projects under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY).

"These projects, with an estimated value of Rs 25,000 crore, will be executed in a phased manner over the next three to five years," NBCC said.

NBCC (India) is in business and operates in three major segments, namely project management consultancy, real estate, and engineering procurement & construction.

The company reported a 25.41% increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 142.43 crore in Q3 FY25 as against Rs 113.57 crore in Q3 FY24. Revenue from operations rose 16.65% year on year (YoY) to Rs 2,826.95 crore in the quarter ended 31 December 2024.

