NBCC jumps after Q4 PAT rises 24% YoY to Rs 141 cr

NBCC (India) rallied 4.61% to Rs 145.20 after the company's consolidated net profit jumped 24.52% to Rs 141.49 crore in Q4 FY24 as compared with Rs 113 crore in Q4 FY23.

Revenue from operations increased 42.86% to Rs 3,936.98 crore in Q4 FY24 as compared with Rs 2,755.81 crore in Q4 FY23.

Profit before tax (PBT) stood at Rs 197.62 crorein Q4 FY24 as compared with Rs 150.89 crore in Q4 FY23, up 30.97% YoY.

Total expenses rose 39.54% to Rs 378.65 crore in Q4 FY24 as compared with Rs 2710.72 crore in Q4 FY23. Work & consultancy expenses stood at Rs 3,578.91 crore (up 43.21% YoY) while employee benefit expenses was at Rs 83.06 crore (down 9.02% YoY) during the period under review.

Meanwhile, the companys board has declared a dividend of Rs 0.63 per equity share for FY2023-2024

NBCC (India) is in business of operates into three major segments namely project management consultancy, real estate and engineering procurement & construction.

