Home / Markets / Capital Market News / NBCC jumps after Q4 PAT rises 24% YoY to Rs 141 cr

NBCC jumps after Q4 PAT rises 24% YoY to Rs 141 cr

Image
Last Updated : May 29 2024 | 10:05 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

NBCC (India) rallied 4.61% to Rs 145.20 after the company's consolidated net profit jumped 24.52% to Rs 141.49 crore in Q4 FY24 as compared with Rs 113 crore in Q4 FY23.

Revenue from operations increased 42.86% to Rs 3,936.98 crore in Q4 FY24 as compared with Rs 2,755.81 crore in Q4 FY23.

Profit before tax (PBT) stood at Rs 197.62 crorein Q4 FY24 as compared with Rs 150.89 crore in Q4 FY23, up 30.97% YoY.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Total expenses rose 39.54% to Rs 378.65 crore in Q4 FY24 as compared with Rs 2710.72 crore in Q4 FY23. Work & consultancy expenses stood at Rs 3,578.91 crore (up 43.21% YoY) while employee benefit expenses was at Rs 83.06 crore (down 9.02% YoY) during the period under review.

Meanwhile, the companys board has declared a dividend of Rs 0.63 per equity share for FY2023-2024

NBCC (India) is in business of operates into three major segments namely project management consultancy, real estate and engineering procurement & construction.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

NBCC jumps after signing MoU with HUDCO

NBCC (India) wins project valued USD 30 mn from Ministry of External Affairs

NBCC announces sale of commercial built up space in Delhi

NBCC's subsidiary bags work orders worth Rs 368 crore

NBCC jumps on approval to develop Rs 10,000-cr projects

Board of General Insurance Corporation of India recommends final dividend

Prestige Estates resigters 70% YoY drop in Q4 PAT to Rs 140 crore

United Interactive consolidated net profit declines 46.67% in the March 2024 quarter

Telogica reports standalone net loss of Rs 2.49 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Indices trade with modest cuts; breadth negative

Connect with us on WhatsApp

First Published: May 29 2024 | 9:57 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story