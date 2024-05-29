Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Telogica reports standalone net loss of Rs 2.49 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Telogica reports standalone net loss of Rs 2.49 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 29 2024 | 9:51 AM IST
Sales rise 314.55% to Rs 4.56 crore

Net Loss of Telogica reported to Rs 2.49 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 1.42 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 314.55% to Rs 4.56 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.10 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 0.84 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 1.11 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 302.25% to Rs 17.86 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 4.44 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales4.561.10 315 17.864.44 302 OPM %-42.54-122.73 -10.08-77.70 - PBDT-2.49-1.45 -72 0.94-3.59 LP PBT-2.51-1.46 -72 0.88-3.72 LP NP-2.49-1.42 -75 0.84-1.11 LP

First Published: May 29 2024 | 9:36 AM IST

