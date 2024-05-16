Home / Markets / Capital Market News / NBFCs urged to bolster governance and assurance functions

NBFCs urged to bolster governance and assurance functions

Image
Last Updated : May 16 2024 | 12:04 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Reserve Bank Of India Deputy Governor Swaminathan J has urged NBFCs to bolster governance and assurance functions and maintain constant vigil against potential risks and vulnerabilities. In the highly dynamic and challenging environment in which financial entities operate, they are exposed to a multitude of risks that can impact their financial and operational resilience. He inter-alia highlighted cybersecurity and operational risks; credit risks from rule-based credit models; and liquidity risks. He also conveyed the Reserve Banks Supervisory expectations from the regulated entities to ensure independent and meaningful assurance functions as well as fair and transparent conduct towards customers.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Also Read

Building Digital &amp; Smart India is our duty: LT. Gen Gurmeet Singh, Governor of Uttarakhand at the 31st Convergence India &amp; 9th Smart Cities India Expo

31st Convergence India &amp; 9th Smart Cities India Expo Provide a One-of-a-kind International Forum to Showcase 'Brand India': Nitin Gadkari

Hong Kong Market extends sell-off

Financial literacy is central to supporting developmental objectives of inclusive growth

Robust regulatory frameworks and financial literacy necessary to mitigate risks associated with digitalization

Board of Arihant Superstructures considers fund raising options

Persistent Systems appoints Vinit Teredesai as CFO

Barometers reverses trend; PSU banks slide

NSE SME Energy-Mission Machineries makes a sizzling debut

Wockhardt receives ratings action from ICRA

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: May 16 2024 | 11:48 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story