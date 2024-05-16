Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Wockhardt receives ratings action from ICRA

Wockhardt receives ratings action from ICRA

Image
Last Updated : May 16 2024 | 11:31 AM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Wockhardt announced that ICRA (ICRA) has assigned a long-term rating of [ICRA]BBB- (Stable) and short-term rating of [ICRA]A3 for the Company, [ICRA]BBB-(Stable) for Long term - Fund Based - Term Loan of Rs.75 crore, [ICRA]BBB-(Stable) /[ICRA]A3 for Long term/ Short term - Fund Based Working Capital limits of Rs.512.80 crore, Long term/ Short term - Non Fund Based limits of Rs.171.20 crore, and Long term/ Short term - Unallocated Limits of Rs.326 crore with Stable outlook. This is an Investment Grade Rating.

While assigning this rating, ICRA has factored overall improvement in company's liquidity position post successful fund raising through Qualified Institutional Placement of Equity Shares, Reduction in long term external debt, established track records and healthy market position in various regulated markets and satisfactory progress of the NCE Program.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Also Read

Healthcare shares fall

Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Wockhardt gains on launching QIP; floor price at Rs 544.02/share

NLC India soars after ICRA reaffirms credit rating at 'AAA' with 'stable' outlook

ICRA reaffirms LT rating of Royal Orchid Hotels with 'stable' outlook

SecureKloud Technologies appoints Chief Revenue Officer

India trade deficit widens to 4-month high In April

Pricol gains after Q4 PAT jumps 39%YoY to Rs 41 cr

Happiest Minds Technologies forges strategic partnership with Solvio

LIC Housing posts PAT of Rs 1,090 crore in Q4; NIM at 3.15%

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: May 16 2024 | 11:23 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story