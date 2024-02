NCC consolidated net profit rises 39.92% in the December 2023 quarter

Sales rise 34.54% to Rs 5260.08 crore

Net profit of NCC rose 39.92% to Rs 220.65 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 157.70 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales rose 34.54% to Rs 5260.08 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 3909.60 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022.5260.083909.609.619.63378.62293.75325.14242.13220.65157.70

