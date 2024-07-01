NCC gains on securing orders worth Rs 335 crore

NCC added 1.14% to Rs 319.90 after it received orders under building division in the month of June 2024 aggregating upto Rs 335 crore.

These orders are received from private limited company and it does not include any internal orders, stated the firm. The time period for completing the orders is 14 months.

NCC is engaged in the infrastructure sector, primarily in the construction of industrial and commercial buildings, housing project, roads, bridges and flyovers, water supply and environment projects, mining, power transmission lines, irrigation and hydrothermal power projects, etc.

The companys consolidated net profit jumped 25.30% to Rs 239.16 crore on 31.03% increase to Rs 6,484.88 crore in Q4 FY24 over Q4 FY23.

