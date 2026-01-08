NCL Industries clocks 5% YoY rise in Q3 cement production

NCL Industries has recorded 5% growth in cement production in Q3 FY26, producing 6,94,854 MT of cement during the period under review as against 6,61,049 MT produced in Q3 FY25.

Cement dispatches also rose by 5% to 6,93,229 MT in the quarter ended on 31 December 2025 from 6,62,936 MT in the quarter ended on 31 December 2024.

The production and dispatches of cement boards in Q3 FY26 were 11,907 MT (down 41% YoY) and 14,096 MT (down 25% YoY), respectively.

RMC production & sales for the December 2025 quarter were 65,939 CuM, down 18% YoY.

The production & sales of doors dropped significantly to 42 units in Q3 FY26 from 8,680 units in Q3 FY25.