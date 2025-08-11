NDR Auto Components consolidated net profit rises 17.95% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 8.12% to Rs 185.22 crore

Net profit of NDR Auto Components rose 17.95% to Rs 13.60 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 11.53 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 8.12% to Rs 185.22 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 171.31 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.

