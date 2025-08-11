United Credit standalone net profit declines 3.85% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 14.94% to Rs 0.74 crore

Net profit of United Credit declined 3.85% to Rs 0.25 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.26 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 14.94% to Rs 0.74 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.87 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.0.740.8737.8431.030.340.390.320.380.250.26

Powered by Capital Market - Live News