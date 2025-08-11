Dhunseri Ventures consolidated net profit rises 1.83% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 7.56% to Rs 173.48 crore

Net profit of Dhunseri Ventures rose 1.83% to Rs 71.26 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 69.98 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 7.56% to Rs 173.48 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 161.28 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.173.48161.2848.1225.40103.1496.6992.7585.8771.2669.98

