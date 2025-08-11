Remsons Industries consolidated net profit rises 34.81% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 30.24% to Rs 99.63 crore

Net profit of Remsons Industries rose 34.81% to Rs 3.64 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 2.70 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 30.24% to Rs 99.63 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 76.50 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.99.6376.5010.638.509.735.746.072.783.642.70

