Nectar Lifescience reports consolidated net loss of Rs 176.01 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 12.74% to Rs 5.00 crore

Net loss of Nectar Lifescience reported to Rs 176.01 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against net profit of Rs 5.60 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 12.74% to Rs 5.00 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 5.73 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.5.005.73-6.60-10.30-0.300.10-0.50-0.35-176.015.60

