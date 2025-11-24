Neogrowth Credit Pvt reports standalone net loss of Rs 23.84 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 23.54% to Rs 150.67 crore

Net loss of Neogrowth Credit Pvt reported to Rs 23.84 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against net profit of Rs 4.93 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 23.54% to Rs 150.67 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 197.06 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.150.67197.0619.7643.14-28.869.35-31.816.60-23.844.93

Powered by Capital Market - Live News