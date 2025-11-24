Avantel bags Rs 8-cr order from Bharat Electronics

Avantel has announced that it has received a purchase order worth Rs 8.03 crore from Bharat Electronics for the supply of power amplifiers.

According to an exchange filing, the order is scheduled to be executed by March 2026. As per the terms of the order, the performance bank guarantee has been set at 5%.

Avantel is engaged in the business of designing, developing, and maintaining wireless and satellite communication products, defence electronics, radar systems, and the development of network management software applications for its customers, majorly from the aerospace and defence sectors.

The companys consolidated net profit tanked 81.39% to Rs 4.26 crore in Q2 FY26, compared with Rs 22.89 crore in Q2 FY25. Revenue from operations declined 28.42% year on year to Rs 55.41 crore in Q2 FY26.