Nomura Capital India Pvt standalone net profit declines 52.77% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 25.71% to Rs 44.93 crore

Net profit of Nomura Capital India Pvt declined 52.77% to Rs 13.32 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 28.20 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 25.71% to Rs 44.93 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 60.48 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.44.9360.4880.7592.7418.3638.0818.1537.8813.3228.20

