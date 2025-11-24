Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Stock Alert: Lupin, Adani Enterprises, Firstcry, AVG Logistics, NBCC(India)

Stock Alert: Lupin, Adani Enterprises, Firstcry, AVG Logistics, NBCC(India)

Last Updated : Nov 24 2025 | 9:04 AM IST
Securities in F&O Ban:

SAIL & Sammaan capital shares are banned from F&O on 24 November 2025.

Stocks to Watch:

Brainbees Solutions (Firstcry) said its material subsidiary Globalbees Brands has acquired an additional 20% stake in DF Pharmacy. The stake was purchased from existing shareholders under an investment agreement signed in February 2022 and updated on 21 November 2025. The consideration was Rs 21.56 crore, paid in cash. The acquisition was completed on the same day. With this transaction, Globalbees holding in DF Pharmacy has increased from 60% to 80%.

AVG Logistics announced the resignation of Himanshu Sharma from the position of chief financial officer (CFO) of the company, effective 21 November 2025 due to overseas growth opportunity.

NBCC (India) said it has received multiple work orders aggregating to Rs 116.95 crore across project management consultancy and construction assignments.

Lupin said the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) conducted an inspection at its Goa manufacturing facility from 10 November to 21 November 2025. The inspection concluded with a Form-483, citing seven observations.

H.G. Infra Engineering said it has been declared the L1 bidder, jointly with Kalpataru Projects International for a major metro infrastructure project awarded by the Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation (MMRCL) in Thane.

Adani Enterprises said its joint venture AdaniConneX has signed a share purchase agreement to acquire Trade Castle Tech Park (TCTPPL). The deal is valued at Rs 231.34 crore. The agreement was executed on 21 November 2025.

First Published: Nov 24 2025 | 7:48 AM IST

