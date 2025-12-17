Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Nephrocare Health Services IPO lists in B group

Nephrocare Health Services IPO lists in B group

Last Updated : Dec 17 2025 | 9:31 AM IST
The equity shares of Nephrocare Health Services (Scrip Code: 544647) are listed effective 17 December 2025 and admitted to dealings on the Exchange in the list of ''B'' Group Securities. At 09:19 IST, the pre-open indicative price of the stock was flat compared to issue price of Rs 460.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Dec 17 2025 | 9:19 AM IST

