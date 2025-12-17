GIFT Nifty indicates muted opening for equities; Japan's exports up 6.1% in November

GIFT Nifty:

GIFT Nifty December 2025 futures were down 33.50 points, indicating a muted opening for the Nifty 50 today.

Institutional Flows:

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth Rs 2,381.92 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net buyers to the tune of Rs 1,077.48 crore in the Indian equity market on 16 December 2025, provisional data showed.

The FIIs have sold shares worth Rs 23,455.75 crore so far in December. This follows their cash sales of Rs 17,500.31 crore in November and Rs 2,346.89 crore in October.

Global Markets:

Asia market traded mixed on Wednesday as investors parsed trade data that just came out of Japan.

Japans exports in November grew 6.1% year on year, data from the countrys finance ministry released Wednesday showed. The growth was higher than the 3.6% rise seen in the previous month. Oil prices climbed after U.S. President Donald Trump reportedly announced on social media platform that he will be ordering a total and complete blockade of all sanctioned oil tankers entering and leaving Venezuela. Overnight in the U.S., the S&P 500 fell for a third session as traders digested the delayed release of the November jobs report. The broad market index dropped 0.24% to settle at 6,800.26, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 0.23% to end at 23,111.46. The Dow Jones Industrial Average declined 302.30 points, or 0.62%, to close at 48,114.26.

Nonfarm payrolls grew slightly more than expected in November but slumped in October while unemployment hit its highest in four years, the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported Tuesday in numbers delayed by the government shutdown. Job growth totaled a seasonally adjusted 64,000 for the month, better than a widely reported estimate of 45,000 and up from a sharp decline in October. The unemployment rate rose to 4.6%, its highest level since September 2021. A more encompassing measure that includes discouraged workers and those holding part-time jobs for economic reasons swelled to 8.7%, its peak going back to August 2021. Domestic Market:

Benchmark equity indices closed sharply lower on Tuesday, extending losses for a second straight session. Persistent foreign portfolio outflows and a weakening rupee hurt sentiment. Uncertainty over a possible U.S. trade deal also kept investors cautious. Banking stocks led the decline, dragging the Nifty below the 25,900 mark. The broader market also remained under pressure as investors stayed on the sidelines amid negative global cues. The S&P BSE Sensex tumbled 533.50 points or 0.63% to 84,679.86. The Nifty 50 index lost 167.20 points or 0.64% to 25,860.10. In two consecutive trading sessions, the Sensex slipped 0.68% while the Nifty declined 0.71%.