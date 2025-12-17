Niraj Cement rallies after securing orders worth Rs 131-cr from PWD

Niraj Cement Structurals surged 5.58% to Rs 38.77 after the company secured an order worth Rs 130.83 crore from the public works department (PWD).
The contract is for improvement, upgradation, and five-year performance-based maintenance of Road A21_3, spanning 26.803 km from Hamren Tumpreng Hojai Nilbagan Howraghat Karkok (Jamuna River district boundary to Karkok).
The order, awarded by a domestic entity, is scheduled to be executed over 36 months.
The company stated that neither the promoter group nor related parties have any interest in the awarding entity, and the contract does not fall under related-party transactions.
As of 17 December 2025, the companys market capitalization stood at Rs 231.43 crore on the BSE. Niraj Cement Structurals is engaged in infrastructural services.
The companys consolidated net profit soared 124.7% to Rs 8.81 crore, supported by a 24.4% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 171.74 crore in Q2 FY26 compared to Q2 FY25.
