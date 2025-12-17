Suzlon Energy secures order for Yanara's 306 MW FDRE project in Rajasthan

Suzlon Group and Yanara have extended their partnership with the signing of two new wind contracts of 153 MW each for Yanara's firm and dispatchable renewable energy (FDRE) projects in Barmer, Rajasthan.

With over 2.3 GW of installed capacity and a 44% market share in Rajasthan, Suzlon has played a key role in the state's growth as one of India's leading renewable energy hubs. The company is executing other large engineering, procurement and construction projects in the state totaling 791 MW.

Across Yanara's two FDRE projects in Barmer, aggregating to about 800 MWp, Suzlon will install a total of 102 state-of-the-art S144 wind turbine generators with hybrid lattice towers, each rated at 3 MW. The power generated will partially fulfil Yanara's power purchase agreement obligations with various utilities including NTPC and NHPC.