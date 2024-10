Nestle India announced that Suresh Narayanan, Chairman and Managing Director will retire at the close of business hours on 31 July 2025.

The Company has received nomination from NestlS.A. for the appointment of Manish Tiwary as the Managing Director of Nestle India with effect from 1 August 2025. The proposal is subject to necessary approvals.

