Nestle India Ltd soars 0.25%, up for fifth straight session

Nestle India Ltd is quoting at Rs 2560.1, up 0.25% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 26.46% in last one year as compared to a 24.93% jump in NIFTY and a 14.25% jump in the Nifty FMCG.

Nestle India Ltd is up for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 2560.1, up 0.25% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.68% on the day, quoting at 22120.65. The Sensex is at 72856.91, down 0.74%. Nestle India Ltd has slipped around 0.78% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which Nestle India Ltd is a constituent, has slipped around 1.05% in last one month and is currently quoting at 53174.95, up 0.32% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 4.09 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 10.64 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark April futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 2562.9, down 0.01% on the day. Nestle India Ltd is up 26.46% in last one year as compared to a 24.93% jump in NIFTY and a 14.25% jump in the Nifty FMCG index.

The PE of the stock is 81.92 based on TTM earnings ending December 23.

