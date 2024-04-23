Netlink Solutions (India) standalone net profit rises 62.45% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 34.31% to Rs 1.84 crore

Net profit of Netlink Solutions (India) rose 62.45% to Rs 4.50 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 2.77 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 34.31% to Rs 1.84 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.37 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 92.87% to Rs 9.20 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 4.77 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 6.22% to Rs 1.96 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 2.09 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

