Netlink Solutions (India) standalone net profit rises 62.45% in the March 2024 quarter

Netlink Solutions (India) standalone net profit rises 62.45% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Apr 23 2024 | 12:31 PM IST
Sales rise 34.31% to Rs 1.84 crore

Net profit of Netlink Solutions (India) rose 62.45% to Rs 4.50 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 2.77 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 34.31% to Rs 1.84 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.37 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 92.87% to Rs 9.20 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 4.77 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 6.22% to Rs 1.96 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 2.09 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales1.841.37 34 1.962.09 -6 OPM %67.9353.28 -27.5534.93 - PBDT5.733.50 64 11.095.83 90 PBT5.683.45 65 10.915.65 93 NP4.502.77 62 9.204.77 93

First Published: Apr 23 2024 | 12:08 PM IST

