Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Dollar Index Sluggish Around 106 Mark; Further Cues Awaited

Dollar Index Sluggish Around 106 Mark; Further Cues Awaited

Last Updated : Apr 23 2024 | 12:16 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The dollar index has halted bullish momentum and continues to stay sluggish around 106 mark since mid-April even as benchmark US treasury yields are staying elevated at 4.6% amid hawkish tone by Fed officials as inflation in US remains stubborn. Upcoming US economic data for the week is keenly awaited for further cues on Federal course of action. Currently, the dollar index that measures the greenback against a basket of currencies is quoting at 106.03, marginally higher on the day. Persistently higher yields and hawkish Fed officials comments could likely drive the greenback higher. Moreover, any further escalation on the geopolitical from in Middle East could also support gains in safe haven currency. Among the basket currencies, EURUSD and GBPUSD are both trading at their lowest level in over five months at $1.0669 and $1.2342 respectively.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Also Read

Dollar Index Lingers Along Flat Line Awaiting Powell Testimony

Dollar Index Takes Charge Above 104 Mark

Dollar Index Strengthens Grip Over 104 Mark; FOMC In Focus

Dollar Index Slips Below 104 Mark; Fed Minutes, US CPI Awaited

DXY Futures Take A Breather At Around 104.48; All Eyes On ADP Data

Tejas Networks Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

INR hits 83.30 per US dollar mark in intraday moves

Sensex up 212 pts; FMCG shares advance for 3rd day

Shish Industries bags multi-year order of Rs 312 cr from Best Construction Products Inc.

Hatsun Agro Product sizzles after robust Q4 numbers

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: Apr 23 2024 | 12:04 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story