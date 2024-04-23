Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Tejas Networks Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Tejas Networks Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Last Updated : Apr 23 2024 | 12:04 PM IST
Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd, Hatsun Agro Product Ltd, Sudarshan Chemical Industries Ltd and Vodafone Idea Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 23 April 2024.

Tejas Networks Ltd soared 20.00% to Rs 1086.9 at 11:46 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 6.24 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 58284 shares in the past one month.

Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd spiked 11.77% to Rs 86.91. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 43.18 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6.25 lakh shares in the past one month.

Hatsun Agro Product Ltd surged 10.26% to Rs 1128.7. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 38051 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1716 shares in the past one month.

Sudarshan Chemical Industries Ltd jumped 10.22% to Rs 693.35. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 56846 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 17665 shares in the past one month.

Vodafone Idea Ltd added 9.54% to Rs 14.12. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1430.28 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1113.85 lakh shares in the past one month.

First Published: Apr 23 2024 | 12:00 PM IST

