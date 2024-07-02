Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Network 18 Media & Investments Ltd spurts 3.1%

Network 18 Media &amp; Investments Ltd spurts 3.1%

Image
Last Updated : Jul 02 2024 | 1:32 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Network 18 Media & Investments Ltd is quoting at Rs 84.74, up 3.1% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 36.68% in last one year as compared to a 24.71% jump in NIFTY and a 16.99% jump in the Nifty Media index.

Network 18 Media & Investments Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 84.74, up 3.1% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.19% on the day, quoting at 24096.2. The Sensex is at 79399.47, down 0.1%. Network 18 Media & Investments Ltd has gained around 6.52% in last one month.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Meanwhile, Nifty Media index of which Network 18 Media & Investments Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 6.3% in last one month and is currently quoting at 2040.6, up 0.49% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 44.3 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 13.84 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 0 based on TTM earnings ending March 24.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Parliament LIVE: Even if I win all 80 seats in UP, I will not trust EVMs, says SP chief Akhilesh

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty marginally down in subdued trade; Bank Nifty slides 1%

Hindenburg receives show cause notice from Sebi over Adani issue

Mirzapur 3 is set to release on July 5; here's all you need to know

RBI keeps floating rate savings bond interest rate for July-Dec at 8.05%

First Published: Jul 02 2024 | 1:05 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story