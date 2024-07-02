DCX Systems hits record high on Rs 1,250-cr order win

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Last Updated : Jul 02 2024 | 1:05 PM IST
DCX Systems zoomed 12.21% to Rs 424.45 after it bagged an order worth Rs 1,250 crore from Larsen and Toubro.

The order entails manufacturing and supplying of electronic modules within 3 years.

DCX Systems is one of leading Indian manufacture of electronic sub-systems and cable harnesses in defence and aerospace sector. Operations of the company are classified as system integration, cable and wire harness assemblies, and kitting.

The company reported a 19.9% decrease in consolidated net profit to Rs 32.95 crore despite of 46.15% jump in revenue from operations to Rs 746.20 crore in Q4 FY24 over Q4 FY23.

The counter hit an all time high of Rs 440 in todays intra-day session.

First Published: Jul 02 2024 | 12:30 PM IST

