Network People Services Technologies Ltd Slides 9%

Network People Services Technologies Ltd has lost 19.08% over last one month compared to 0.92% gain in BSE Information Technology index and 2.72% drop in the SENSEX

Network People Services Technologies Ltd fell 9% today to trade at Rs 1133.8. The BSE Information Technology index is down 0.24% to quote at 37158.94. The index is up 0.92 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Digitide Solutions Ltd decreased 2.52% and Subex Ltd lost 2.32% on the day. The BSE Information Technology index went down 11.66 % over last one year compared to the 7.63% surge in benchmark SENSEX.