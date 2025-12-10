Castrol India Ltd slips for fifth straight session

Castrol India Ltd is quoting at Rs 186.68, down 1.08% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock in last one year as compared to a 4.81% in NIFTY and a 6.85% up 55.92% in the Nifty Energy index.

Castrol India Ltd dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 186.68, down 1.08% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.05% on the day, quoting at 25826.95. The Sensex is at 84598.68, down 0.08%.Castrol India Ltd has lost around 2.55% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Castrol India Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 3.65% in last one month and is currently quoting at 34666.8, up 0.25% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 5.89 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 10.78 lakh shares in last one month.