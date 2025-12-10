PVR Inox Ltd drops for fifth straight session

PVR Inox Ltd is quoting at Rs 1063.8, down 1.67% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock in last one year as compared to a 4.81% in NIFTY and a 29.73% up 55.92% in the Nifty Media index.

PVR Inox Ltd fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1063.8, down 1.67% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.05% on the day, quoting at 25826.95. The Sensex is at 84598.68, down 0.08%.PVR Inox Ltd has eased around 5.68% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Media index of which PVR Inox Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 4.08% in last one month and is currently quoting at 1405.05, up 0.57% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 66864 shares today, compared to the daily average of 2.68 lakh shares in last one month.