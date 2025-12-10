Volumes soar at Jyoti CNC Automation Ltd counter

Jyoti CNC Automation Ltd recorded volume of 51.07 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 18.67 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2.74 lakh shares

MMTC Ltd, Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd, Valor Estate Ltd, V-Guard Industries Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 10 December 2025.

Jyoti CNC Automation Ltd recorded volume of 51.07 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 18.67 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2.74 lakh shares. The stock gained 3.19% to Rs.959.70. Volumes stood at 3.42 lakh shares in the last session.

MMTC Ltd saw volume of 185.08 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 16.1 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 11.50 lakh shares. The stock increased 3.22% to Rs.55.40. Volumes stood at 42.9 lakh shares in the last session.

Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd recorded volume of 27.25 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 10 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2.72 lakh shares. The stock gained 6.88% to Rs.445.00. Volumes stood at 14.19 lakh shares in the last session. Valor Estate Ltd registered volume of 88.4 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 8.19 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 10.80 lakh shares. The stock rose 2.78% to Rs.120.58. Volumes stood at 30 lakh shares in the last session. V-Guard Industries Ltd clocked volume of 15.98 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 7.45 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2.14 lakh shares. The stock lost 0.99% to Rs.334.00. Volumes stood at 1.51 lakh shares in the last session.