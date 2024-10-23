New Delhi Television reports consolidated net loss of Rs 52.77 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 16.50% to Rs 111.32 crore

Net loss of New Delhi Television reported to Rs 52.77 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against net profit of Rs 5.91 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 16.50% to Rs 111.32 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 95.55 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.111.3295.55-38.914.94-46.607.88-52.675.62-52.775.91

