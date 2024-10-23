Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / New Delhi Television reports consolidated net loss of Rs 52.77 crore in the September 2024 quarter

New Delhi Television reports consolidated net loss of Rs 52.77 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Oct 23 2024 | 4:05 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 16.50% to Rs 111.32 crore

Net loss of New Delhi Television reported to Rs 52.77 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against net profit of Rs 5.91 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 16.50% to Rs 111.32 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 95.55 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales111.3295.55 17 OPM %-38.914.94 -PBDT-46.607.88 PL PBT-52.675.62 PL NP-52.775.91 PL

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

India vs Germany Hockey LIVE SCORE UPDATES: India 0 | 2 Germany at half-time

Godrej Properties Q2 results: Profit zooms fivefold to Rs 334 crore

FIU imposes Rs 54 lakh fine on Union Bank of India for PMLA violations

UAE's sovereign wealth fund to invest $750 mn in debt of GMR Group

Health insurance for a newborn: Why it's needed, what does it provide

First Published: Oct 23 2024 | 3:49 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story