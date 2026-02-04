Associate Sponsors

Newgen receives contract worth AED 5.3 million

Last Updated : Feb 04 2026 | 4:17 PM IST
Newgen Software Technologies L.L.C, a wholly owned subsidiary of the Newgen Software Technologies incorporated in the Dubai, has executed an agreement with a customer (a large reputable Government Organisation based in UAE) for Newgen Software licenses, implementation and support services. The aggregate value of the aforesaid Agreement is AED 5,309,103 excluding value added tax.

First Published: Feb 04 2026 | 4:17 PM IST

