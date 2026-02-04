Associate Sponsors

Asian stocks end mixed, China benchmark surge 0.85%

Last Updated : Feb 04 2026 | 4:05 PM IST
Asian stocks ended mixed on Wednesday as software stocks followed their U.S. peers lower on fears over artificial intelligence effecting future business growth.

Anthropic, the AI developer known for its Claude chatbot, rolled out new legal tools for its Cowork product, leading investors worldwide to cut exposure to traditional IT services.

Gold prices were up nearly 3 percent at $5,080 an ounce in Asian trade and oil extended overnight gains after the U.S. Navy shot down an Iranian drone headed toward an aircraft carrier in the Arabian Sea.

China's Shanghai Composite index surged 0.85 percent to 4,102.20 as solar shares jumped following reports that teams from SpaceX and Tesla Inc. had visited domestic companies.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng index finished marginally higher at 26,847.32 as precious metals continued to gain ground after a recent sell-off.

First Published: Feb 04 2026 | 4:05 PM IST

