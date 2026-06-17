Newgen Software Technologies Ltd has added 8.5% over last one month compared to 2.48% gain in BSE Information Technology index and 2.07% rise in the SENSEX

Newgen Software Technologies Ltd gained 4.14% today to trade at Rs 497.8. The BSE Information Technology index is up 0.93% to quote at 28171.24. The index is up 2.48 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, ASM Technologies Ltd increased 3.91% and R Systems International Ltd added 3.43% on the day. The BSE Information Technology index went down 27.12 % over last one year compared to the 5.77% fall in benchmark SENSEX.