Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Nexome Capital Markets consolidated net profit declines 53.03% in the March 2025 quarter

Nexome Capital Markets consolidated net profit declines 53.03% in the March 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 23 2025 | 6:17 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 39.86% to Rs 9.86 crore

Net profit of Nexome Capital Markets declined 53.03% to Rs 0.31 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.66 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 39.86% to Rs 9.86 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 7.05 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 51.45% to Rs 1.17 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 2.41 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 83.17% to Rs 39.40 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 234.10 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales9.867.05 40 39.40234.10 -83 OPM %-5.881.84 --4.44-0.94 - PBDT0.750.95 -21 3.173.55 -11 PBT0.580.90 -36 2.633.29 -20 NP0.310.66 -53 1.172.41 -51

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Futuristic Solutions reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.05 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Kanoria Energy & Infrastructure reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.27 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Kovalam Investment & Trading Co. reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.75 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Gothi Plascon (India) reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.12 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Ace Engitech reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.06 crore in the March 2025 quarter

First Published: May 23 2025 | 6:08 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story