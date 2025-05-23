Nexome Capital Markets consolidated net profit declines 53.03% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 39.86% to Rs 9.86 crore

Net profit of Nexome Capital Markets declined 53.03% to Rs 0.31 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.66 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 39.86% to Rs 9.86 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 7.05 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 51.45% to Rs 1.17 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 2.41 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 83.17% to Rs 39.40 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 234.10 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

