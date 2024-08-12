Next Mediaworks Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Adroit Infotech Ltd Partly Paidup, Rajdarshan Industries Ltd, Ambika Cotton Mills Ltd and 3P Land Holdings Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 12 August 2024. Adroit Infotech Ltd Partly Paidup, Rajdarshan Industries Ltd, Ambika Cotton Mills Ltd and 3P Land Holdings Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 12 August 2024. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp Next Mediaworks Ltd lost 13.83% to Rs 8.1 at 14:30 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 45680 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 13158 shares in the past one month.

Adroit Infotech Ltd Partly Paidup crashed 12.05% to Rs 5.18. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1.3 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 19146 shares in the past one month.

Rajdarshan Industries Ltd tumbled 9.99% to Rs 64.12. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 5291 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 13612 shares in the past one month.

Ambika Cotton Mills Ltd corrected 9.86% to Rs 1770. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 16034 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6911 shares in the past one month.

3P Land Holdings Ltd shed 9.32% to Rs 46.29. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 17111 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 21984 shares in the past one month.

