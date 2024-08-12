Creative Newtech consolidated net profit rises 54.59% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 35.73% to Rs 301.01 crore

Net profit of Creative Newtech rose 54.59% to Rs 9.09 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 5.88 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 35.73% to Rs 301.01 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 468.33 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.301.01468.332.671.4711.077.4810.807.179.095.88

