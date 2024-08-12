Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Creative Newtech consolidated net profit rises 54.59% in the June 2024 quarter

Aug 12 2024
Sales decline 35.73% to Rs 301.01 crore

Net profit of Creative Newtech rose 54.59% to Rs 9.09 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 5.88 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 35.73% to Rs 301.01 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 468.33 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales301.01468.33 -36 OPM %2.671.47 -PBDT11.077.48 48 PBT10.807.17 51 NP9.095.88 55

Aug 12 2024

