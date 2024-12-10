Volumes jump at Syngene International Ltd counter

Syngene International Ltd witnessed volume of 83.86 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 342.87 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 24459 shares

Varroc Engineering Ltd, Piramal Enterprises Ltd, Anupam Rasayan India Ltd, Metropolis Healthcare Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 10 December 2024.

Syngene International Ltd witnessed volume of 83.86 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 342.87 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 24459 shares. The stock increased 2.59% to Rs.889.95. Volumes stood at 31868 shares in the last session.

Varroc Engineering Ltd clocked volume of 1.68 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 30.6 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 5499 shares. The stock gained 12.75% to Rs.603.30. Volumes stood at 21782 shares in the last session.

Piramal Enterprises Ltd witnessed volume of 4.06 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 8.36 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 48484 shares. The stock increased 1.37% to Rs.1,257.85. Volumes stood at 24693 shares in the last session.

Anupam Rasayan India Ltd registered volume of 12542 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 6.03 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2081 shares. The stock rose 2.92% to Rs.757.60. Volumes stood at 1591 shares in the last session.

Metropolis Healthcare Ltd recorded volume of 17214 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 4.71 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 3652 shares. The stock gained 0.73% to Rs.2,202.95. Volumes stood at 13329 shares in the last session.

