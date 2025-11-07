Home / Markets / Capital Market News / NHPC Q2 PAT climbs 13% YoY to Rs 1,021 cr

NHPC Q2 PAT climbs 13% YoY to Rs 1,021 cr

Last Updated : Nov 07 2025 | 10:16 AM IST
NHPC reported consolidated net profit of Rs 1,021.44 crore in Q2 FY26, up 13.48% as against Rs 900.03 crore in Q2 FY25.

Revenue from operations jumped 10.26% year on year (YoY) to Rs 3,365.26 crore in the quarter ended 30 September 2025.

Profit before tax and regulatory deferral account balances for the quarter was at Rs 1,572.53 crore, marginally up 0.64% from Rs 1,562.42 crore posted in Q2 FY25.

During Q2 FY26, total expenses increased 11.82% YoY to Rs 2,057.54 crore. Depreciation and amortization expenses stood at Rs 441.46 crore (up 54.75% YoY), and employee benefits expenses were Rs 326.40 crore (down 12.54% YoY) during the period under review.

On the margins front, the firms operating margin reduced to 48.65% in Q2 FY26, compared with 51.45% recorded in Q2 FY25. The net profit margin improved to 36.23% in Q2 FY26, compared to 34.74% in the corresponding quarter last fiscal.

NHPC, a Navratna Ratna public sector utility, is Government of Indias flagship hydroelectric generation company. The company is primarily involved in the generation and sale of bulk power to various Power Utilities. Its other business includes providing project management / construction contracts/ consultancy assignment services and trading of power.

Shares of NHPC fell 2.37% to currently trade at Rs 80.90 on the BSE.

First Published: Nov 07 2025 | 10:00 AM IST

