Welspun Enterprises secures BMC project of Rs 3,145 cr

Welspun Enterprises has received letter of acceptance from Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation for the a water treatment plant project for a total contract value of ~ Rs. 3,145 crore (including O&M value of ~Rs. 1,156 crore and excluding Provisional Sum of ~Rs. 29 crore).

The project entails development of a new 910 MLD Water Treatment Plant (WTP) including Civil, Mechanical, Electrical & Instrumentation works at Panjrapur, Maharashtra on Design, Build & Operate Contract basis.

The project is to be designed and build within a period of 48 months (inclusive of monsoon) and is to be comprehensively Operated and Maintained for a period of 15 years thereafter. The project is proposed to be executed with Veolia Water Technologies, Malaysia, as the technology partner.