Blue Cloud Softech Solutions soars on cybersecurity pact with UK's BlackDice Cyber

Blue Cloud Softech Solutions gained 6.64% to Rs 34.20 after the company signed a letter of intent with UK-based BlackDice Cyber.

The companies will co-develop AI-driven cybersecurity solutions for 5G Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) systems.

The partnership will integrate real-time threat detection and network protection into 5G routers and edge infrastructure. Blue Cloud will embed BlackDices AI engine into its 5G customer premises equipment and Wi-Fi routers.

Under the LoI, BlackDice will supply its AI-based cyber defense engine, while Blue Cloud will integrate it into 5G routers using Edge-AI and private cloud systems. The joint platform will detect and block cyber threats at the network edge, protecting users and infrastructure without affecting speed or latency.

The project targets telecom and broadband service providers and aims to build end-to-end protection from network perimeter to endpoint devices. According to IDC and GSMA, Indias 5G FWA market could reach 30-35 million users by 2028, valued at $8-10 billion. Cyberattacks on edge devices such as routers have increased over 250% globally in two years. Chairman Janaki Yarlagadda said the alliance will help launch Indias first edge-AI-based perimeter-to-endpoint security framework. The move supports Indias Aatma Nirbhar Bharat initiative in indigenous cybersecurity technology. Blue Cloud Softech Solutions, founded in 1991, provides AI and cybersecurity solutions across India, the US, the UK, and other markets.