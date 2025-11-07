Blue Cloud Softech Solutions soars on cybersecurity pact with UK's BlackDice Cyber

Blue Cloud Softech Solutions gained 6.64% to Rs 34.20 after the company signed a letter of intent with UK-based BlackDice Cyber.The companies will co-develop AI-driven cybersecurity solutions for 5G Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) systems.
The partnership will integrate real-time threat detection and network protection into 5G routers and edge infrastructure. Blue Cloud will embed BlackDices AI engine into its 5G customer premises equipment and Wi-Fi routers.
Under the LoI, BlackDice will supply its AI-based cyber defense engine, while Blue Cloud will integrate it into 5G routers using Edge-AI and private cloud systems. The joint platform will detect and block cyber threats at the network edge, protecting users and infrastructure without affecting speed or latency.
The project targets telecom and broadband service providers and aims to build end-to-end protection from network perimeter to endpoint devices.
According to IDC and GSMA, Indias 5G FWA market could reach 30-35 million users by 2028, valued at $8-10 billion. Cyberattacks on edge devices such as routers have increased over 250% globally in two years.
Chairman Janaki Yarlagadda said the alliance will help launch Indias first edge-AI-based perimeter-to-endpoint security framework. The move supports Indias Aatma Nirbhar Bharat initiative in indigenous cybersecurity technology.
Blue Cloud Softech Solutions, founded in 1991, provides AI and cybersecurity solutions across India, the US, the UK, and other markets.
The company's consolidated net profit rose 37.31% to Rs 14.39 crore despite a 10.89% decline fall in revenue to Rs 206.05 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Exclusive premium stories online
Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app