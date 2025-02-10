NHPC slips as Q3 PAT drops 47% YoY to Rs 330 cr

NHPC declined 1.20% to Rs 76.50 after the company reported a 47.03% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 330.13 crore in Q3 FY25 from Rs 623.28 crore recorded in Q3 FY24.

However, revenue from operations jumped 11.25% year on year (YoY) to Rs 2,286.76 crore in the quarter ended 31 December 2024.

Profit before tax and regulatory deferral account balances for the quarter was at Rs 400.57 crore, down 50.99% from Rs 817.36 crore posted in Q3 FY24.

During Q3 FY25, total expenses increased 27.96% YoY to Rs 2,217.51 crore. Finance costs stood at 655.50 crore (up 391.56% YoY), and employee benefits expense was at Rs 686.70 crore (up 103.27% YoY) during the period under review.

On the margins front, the firms operating margin improved to 33.90% in Q3 FY25, compared with 24.59% recorded in Q3 FY24. Net profit margin declined to 14.44% in Q3 FY25 from 30.32% registered in corresponding quarter last fiscal.

On nine-month basis, the company's consolidated net profit declined 26.58% to Rs 2,492.10 crore on a 3.73% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 8,032.89 crore in 9M FY25 over 9M FY24.

Meanwhile, the company's board has declared an interim dividend of Rs 1.40 per share for FY25. The record date for the interim dividend has been set for 13 February 2025.

NHPC is the largest organization for hydropower development in India. It has also diversified in the field of solar & wind power. As of 31 December 2024, the Government of India held a 67.40% stake in the company.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News